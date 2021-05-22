Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 26 included:
Mack Edward Peters, 712 Carson St., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for two counts of violation of community supervision for life.
Samantha L. Miller, 271 Morgan Branch Lane, Chuckey, fined $1,100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for possess or casual exchange of methamphetamine and DUI.
Bronson L. Lister, 440 Fairgrounds Road, fined $3,250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 75 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation, schedule II drug violation, schedule III drug violation, schedule I drug violation and schedule IV drug violation.
Justin B. Reece, 321 Locust St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Jamie R. Cornwell, 135 Twin Barns Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for shoplifting – theft of property.
Jennifer L. Welch, 330 Jennings Lane, fined $1,750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation, schedule IV drug violation and schedule II drug violation.
Jeffrey Allen Sauceman, 820 Old Mountain Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Tabitha N. Loftin, 175 Hensley Lane, Limestone, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Bryan Ocampo Vazquez, 428 Cherry St., fined $600 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI and schedule VI drug violation.
Marica J. Harradon, 200 Rock Quarry Road, Afton, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Tabitha Nicole Loftin, 175 Hensley Lane, Limestone, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Jesse J. Hipshire, 1321 Twin Oaks Drive Way, Parrottsville, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia simple possession of schedule IV drugs and simple possession of VI drugs.
Debra A. Walton, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for public intoxication.
David P. Coffey, 556 Foxford Road, fined $1,000 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI drugs and simple possession of schedule IV drugs.
Douglas L. Shaver, 1815 Mt. Hope Road, Mohawk, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear and driving on a revoked license.Bradon Antwon Moore, 1401 Rosetree Lane, Kingsport, sentenced to two days in jail, for contempt and driving on a revoked license.
Amber M. Moser, 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, finned $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Samantha Lynn Miller, 290 Jennings Creek Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
David Robert Manzi, 950 House Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jennifer Leigh Welch, no address listed, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Jessica Deloach, 2325 Cedar Creek Cove Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Brittany Lashae Johnson, 15 Full View Drive, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
David P. Coffey, 556 Foxford Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dwayne Allen Benton, 16 Persimmon Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Daniel Rhea Pinkston, 1420 Whirlwind Road, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Daniel E. Campbell, 142 Old Kentuckey Road W., ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Mack E. Peters, 712 Carson St., continued on probation.
Charges were dismissed for Michael E. Sexton, 605 Billy Bible Road, for misdemeanor domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Marica J. Harradon, 200 Rock Quarry Road, Afton, for violation of implied consent law;
Joshua P. Vance, 303 Poplar Springs Road, for failure to appear;
Sherry J. Rowe, 8671 Baileyton Road, for simple possession/casual exchange;
Mack Edward Peters, 712 Carson St., for violation of community supervision for life;
Samantha L. Miller, 271 Morgan Branch Lane, Chuckey, for driving while in possession of methamphetamine;
Bronson L. Lister, 440 Fairgrounds Road, for schedule IV drug violation and violation of stop sign law;
George T. Murr, 5231 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, for assault;
Jennifer L. Welch, 330 Jennings Lane, for schedule III drug violation;
Jeffery Allen Sauceman, 820 Old Mountain Road, for leaving the scene of an accident (property damange) and violation of implied consent law.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Jeffrey G. Waddell, 405 Gregg Mill Road, for domestic assault;
Jesse Greer, 60 Shiloh Road, for theft under $1,000;
Traviun Bowens, 60 Shiloh Road, for theft under $1,000;
Wesley D. Benton, 712 W. Main St., for assault;
Armondo Zamara, 880 Snapps Ferry Road, for theft under $1,000.;