Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 27 included:
Tyler L. Smith, 495 Pritchard Road, Limestone, forfeited a cash bond of $292.40 for public intoxication.
Samual O. Bass, 1120 Arnold Road, fined $1,500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule IV drug violation and schedule III drug violation.
David Patrick Penland, 220 Craft Springs Road E., Afton, sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Samuel Bass Jr., 143 Trails End Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 6 months on other charges.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
William L. Bales, 318 N. Highland Ave., for domestic assault;
Stephen M. Garcia, 184 Rocky Point, Midway, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
David Patrick Penland, 220 Craft Springs Road E., Afton, for failure to appear;
William L. Bales, 318 N. Highland Ave., for violation of an order of protection or restraining order.
A judicial diversion was granted for Amber Thomas, 3835 Houston Valley Road, for theft under $1,000.