Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 29 included:
Dakota K. Ragan, 338 E.Vann Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, restrained from the victim, for criminal trespassing.
Donald D. Dean, 400 Little Chuckey Road, Midway, fined $1,000 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Phillip D. Hale, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Sheldon L. Johnson, 8160 107 Cutoff, fined $1,700 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended/revoked.
Jason E. Rogers, 230 McMillan Road, Mosheim, fined $1,000 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule III controlled substance, driving while suspended/revoked and criminal impersonation; sentence to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Jaron L. Early, 1120 Arnold Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault.
Johnathon E. Davis, 106 Chapel St., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete anger management classes, restrained from the victim, for joyriding and misdemeanor assault.
Donald Dewayne Dean, 340 Cox Road, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dakota Ricker, 4970 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jamie L. Williamson, 443 Austin Mill, Rogersville, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Cindy Pierson (Jackson), 135 Sugar Bowl Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Phillip Hale Jr., no address listed, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Derek Allen Fleming, 2610 Bright Hope Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Vickie Lynn Middleton, 1007 Highway 81 N., Jonesborough, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Sheldon L. Johnson, 8160 107 Cutoff, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jason E. Rogers, 230 McMillian Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jaron Lee Early, 1120 Arnold Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Kyle Austin York, 117 Pruitt Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Marty Dean Ottinger, 44 Slate Creek Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Samuel J. Ragan, 338 E. Vann Road, for consuming under age 21;
Richard Wood, 540 Bethany Road, Chuckey, for driving while license cancelled;
Marcus Darnell Castle, 1239 Pickett Ave., Knoxville, for driving on a revoked license;
Christopher L. Gilbert, 210 Silver Leaf Lane, Chuckey, for failure to appear;
Justin L. Caudill, 1108 W. Summer St., for aggravated domestic assault;
Janel V. Powell, 1821 Fairview Road, Afton, for domestic assault and public intoxication;
Lee Garrett Ricker, 170 Alpine Drive, for dogs not allowed at large;
Samuel J. Ragan, 338 E. Vann Road, for public intoxication;
Stacy Renee Harris, 116 Ridge Road, Fall Branch, for warrant for crime in another state.
A judicial diversion was granted for Jason W. Lane, 5970 Brights Pike, Russellville, for theft under $1,000.