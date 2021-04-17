Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 5 included:
Gail M. Yokley, 65 Gilbreath Loop, Bulls Gap, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II drugs.
Jonathan K. Whitehead, 2691 Bob Little Road, Elizabethton, fined $950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended/revoked license.
David J. Summie, 891 Hairetown Road, Jonesborough, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Garrett H. Harrison, 215 N. Highland Ave., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 20 days in jail, restrained from the victim, for criminal trespassing.
Gail M. Yokley, 11295 Lonesome Pine Trail, Bulls Gap, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for shoplifting – theft of property and failure to appear; to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Dusty Sayler Neal, 440 Jewell Sayler Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for joyriding.
Candace Y. Ford, 65 Lakeshore Drive, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 60 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for criminal trespassing and misdemeanor false imprisonment.
Justin D. Brown, 205 Royce St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 12 days in jail, for public intoxication.
William Lee Shelton, 5355 107 Cutoff, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Cody J. Buckner, 1144 Whirlwind Road, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule II drugs.
Daryl M. Caldwell, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Billy S. Gregg, 2167 Doty Chapel Road, Afton, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 15 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Michael A. Munera, no address listed, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days and an addition six month, to be served consecutively, suspended to 14 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Christopher R. Gillespie, 1600 Highway 70 Bypass, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Gregory Scott Simpson, 4191 Vann Hill Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 25 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Rachel Wells, 308 R.C. Barrett Road, Kingsport, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for joyriding.
Lindburg Norton, 1520 Roaring Fork Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for aggravated criminal trespassing.
Kyle A. York, 280 Westerly Drive, Mosheim, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Billy N. Cowan, 351 Barnett Hollow Road, Bulls Gap, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Nicholas R. Burns, 6195 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for theft under $1,000.
Dusty S. Neal, 440 Jewell Sayler Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
William Lee Shelton, 5255 107 Cutoff, sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Cody Jordan Buckner, 1144 Whirlwind Rod, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Daryl Marty Caldwell, 430 Cox Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dylan Shane Laws, 106 Rector lane, Limestone, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Daniel Harley, 86 Buckingham Court, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Michael Munera, 108 S. Highland St., sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Crystal Lynn Barnett, 201 Dunbar St., Kingsport, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Stephanie Danielle Houchins, 435 Scenic View Drive, Cosby, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ashley Michelle Soto, 131 Mason St., sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Amber Ricker, 204 E. Grove St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Emily Coleman, 175 Fish Lane, Kingsport, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Gregory Scott Simpson, 4191 Van Hill Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Lindburg Norton, 1520 Roaring Fork Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jerry Evans, 1485 Old Stage Road, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Marshall Cody Buell, 7457 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Cody J. Buckner, 1140 Whirlwind Road, for domestic assault;
Jerry Alford Metcalf, 1725 Charlie Doty Road, for failure to appear;
Kaleb Lem Shelton, 5610 Andrew Johnson Highway, Russellville, for contributing to the dependancy of a minor;
Sylas J. Bradford, 3840 Ottway Road, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Jerry Alford Metcalf, 1725 Charlie Doty Road, for driving on a suspended license;
Gail M. Yokley, 65 Gilbreath Loop, Bulls Gap, for possession of drug paraphernalia;
Maggie Johnson, 7040 Bluesprings Parkway, for aggravated burglary;
Kyle A. York, 280 Westerly Drive, Mosheim, for fabricating/tampering with evidence.