Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 6 included:
Tammy Darlene Kimmery, 558 Red Hill Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license.
Darlene L. Gregg, 3790 Newport Highway, fined $3,725 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 270 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for six years, for driving while suspended/revoked, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance, and two counts of DUI.
Kenneth Paul Tinley, 560 Meadowview Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Rainbow M. Drinnon, 1733 Buggy Road, Morristown, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor evading arrest and domestic assault.
Quintilio Guzman, 4678 La Vista Drive, Orlando, Florida, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for theft under $1,000.
Heather D. Peltier, 1734 Fairview Road, Afton, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while suspended/revoked and failure to appear.
Christopher Eric Morgan, 9436 Asheville Highway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ashley Ann-Nicole Harrison, 406 Elk St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Karen Gail Britt, 60 Lonesome Pine Trail, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Robert Ray Mathes, 3665 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Nicholas Robert Malone, 1395 Kingsport Highway, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tammy Sue Martinez, 19 Windover Place, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Heather Peltier, 1734 Fairview Road, Afton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Jeremy Scott Hester, 960 Roaring Fork Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Scott Michael Wolfe, 206 Pinecrest Drive, for failure to appear;
Sarah E. Daugherty, 2314 Buckingham Road, for domestic assault;
Michael S. Roberts, 320 Marshall Lane, for failure to appear;
Thomas W. Freshour, 209 Lynn Ave., for aggravated domestic assault;
John W. Rowell Jr., 1555 W. Allens Bridge Road, for domestic assault;
Savannah Nicole Steele, 349 Pines Grove Road, Rogersville, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Kaylon M. Haynes, 1600 Highway 70 Bypass, for violation of financial responsibility law;
Cristina R. Morrow, 1200 Charles Johnson Road, Chuckey, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Jarrod B. Marshall, 105 Wayfair Drive, for DUI;
Darlene L. Gregg, 3790 Newport Highway, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and two counts of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Quintilio Guzman, 4678 La Vista Drive, Orlando, Florida, for fugitive from justice.
A judicial diversion was granted for Ashlee Rae Colebank, 101 Pine Loop/1208 Popular Court, for misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.