Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 7 included:
Janet K. Angel, 845 Round Knob Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for shoplifting – theft of property.
Timothy Edward Griffin, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 75 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Douglas S. Leonard, 1108 W. Summer St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for DUI.
Jason E. Lane, 691 Hartman Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Derrick J. Gwyn, 219 Unaka St., fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Jalene M. Robinson, 2492 Buckingham Road, fined $50 and court cost, for violation of financial responsibility law.
Jimmy Lee Wilburn, 1585 Old Jonesboro Road, Chuckey, fined $25 and court cost, for driving without a license.
Robert E. Tilson, 115 Summerhaven Drive, Midway, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to three terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for three counts of harassment.
Kenya Gonzales, 960 Holder Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Dalton Lee Ebbs, 174 McKee Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Chayna Waddell, 5175 Dulaney Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 75 percent release eligibility date, day for day, and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Jennifer Garland, 412 Broyles Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Kevin John Lozano, 174 Quillen Shell Road, Afton, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Christopher Kyle Shreve, 1007 Highway 113, Bulls Gap, probation terminated;
Robert Dewayne Graham, 243 W. Barton Ridge Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Barbara C. Butcher, 765 Lovers Lane, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Neil R. Armstrong, 100 Lorrie Road, Chuckey, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Bobby J. Sparks Alcantara, 168 Pelican Lane, for domestic assault;
Jerry Daniel Rya Moats, 224 Henderson Road, Evensville, for driving on a revoked license;
Merritt E. Proffitt, 530 Oakdale Drive N., Limestone, for driving while suspended/revoked;
Jalene M. Robinson, 2492 Buckingham Road, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Billy Franklin, 34 Airport Road, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Stephanie D. Mays, 408 Juniper St., for worthless check charge;
Christopher Delucia, 908 Pressman Home Road, Rogersville, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Shasta Nabree Hackler, 333 Davis St., for fugitive from justice;
Megan Ladonna Adams, 359 Barnett Drive, Kingsport, for fugitive from justice;
Danielle F. Taylor, 1648 Old Knoxville Highway, for failure to appear;
Derrick J. Gwyn, 219 Unaka St., for resisting stop, arrest;
Billy Franklin, 34 Airport Road, for registration improperly displayed;
Stephanie D. Mays, 408 Juniper St., for failure to appear.
A judicial diversion was granted for Robert E. Wade, 2588 Whitehouse Road, simple possession/casual exchange of schedule VI drugs and unlawful drug paraphernalia.