Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 7 included:
Trebor H. Wilson, 375 Hartshaw Drive, fined $905 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possess or casual exchange of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia and lights required on motor vehicle.
Joy Gosnell, 105 Oakland Park, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 12 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for failure to appear and theft under $1,000.
Hope Elizabeth Sentelle, 4580 Old Baileyton Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Hope Elizabeth Sentelle, 4580 Old Baileyton Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.