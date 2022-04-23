Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 8 included:
Resendiz Castro, 727 Bishop Drive, Lexington, Kentucky, fined $25 and court cost, for driving without a license.
Candice R. Johns, 138 Cumberland Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $500, for joyriding.
Chester L. Ricker, 172 Buckingham Court, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 13 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete BIPPS classes, for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Dustin W. Honeycutt, 710 Tabor Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Darrell J. Price, 23 Ocean Boulevard E., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to two counts of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence, for two counts of domestic assault.
John E. Steele, 105 Oakland Park, fined $1,500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession/casual exchange of schedule V drugs and simple possession/casual exchange of schedulel IV drugs.
Isaiah Stephens, no address listed, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Christopher Aaron McMahon, 196 E. Brad St., sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Darrell Jermaine Price, 23 Ocean Boulevard E., sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dustin Wayne Honeycutt, 710 Tabor Road, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Allen Sherrod, 2541 Bexans Court, Delton, Florida, probation terminated;
Edward Delanise Hensley Jr., 20 Alpine Loop Road, Mosheim, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
James Kirk Malone, 57 Skyway Lane, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Toby Lee Severt, 135 Starnes Hollow Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Daniel Duane Morrison, 115 Shady Grove Lane, Mosheim, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Robert Dewayne Graham, 100 Heather Wood Loop, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Angel Michelle Matthews, 1158 Butchers Valley Road, Rogersville, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Josephine E. Bolduc, 2251 Gilbreath Road, Mosheim, for disorderly conduct and domestic assault;
Barry Myers, 10 Day Gap Lane, Bulls Gap, for electronic harassment;
Ray T. Prater, 1140 Mary Lamons Road, Afton, for domestic assault;
Alexander J. Pricenor, 218 Wilhoit Road, Chuckey, for domestic assault;
Michael Richards, 60 Josie Road, Mohawk, for criminal trespassing;
Jeremy R. McKinney, 421 W. Main St., for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
William Stooksbury, 3297 Buckingham Road, for simple assault;
Wesley Oliver Briggs, 338 McMillian Road, for vaccination of animals violation and cruelty to animals;
Darrell J. Price, 206 Pinecrest Drive, for violation of protection order/contempt of court.
A judicial diversion was granted for Julia F. Swecker, 262 S. Rufe Taylor Road, for evading arrest.