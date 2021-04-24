Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on April 9 included:
Michael H. Weems, 330 Oak Grove Road, Rogersville, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Brittney S. Bellars, 423 Fairgrounds Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Phyllis C. King, 106 Woodlyn St., forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Tariq Qaasim, 7077 Water Crest Parkway, Dallas, Texas, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for possession of schedule VI drugs.
Maribel Camacho Lopez, 519 Campbell Circle, Chuckey, fined $25 and court cost, for no license.
Jason Larry Delgado, 107 New St., Jonesborough, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving on revoked/suspended license, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving on revoked/suspended license.
Daniele Desiree Kimery, 1000 Heritage Road N., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Isaac Gabriel Kovalick, 145 Cedar Creek Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for theft of property (possession of).
Steven Michael Gordon, 905 Seaton Road, Afton, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Michael Kenrick Lloyd, 160 Crockett Timbers Road, Limestone, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to three terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 70 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor evading by motor vehicle, possession of schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tommy Lester Richesin, 727 Afton Road, Afton, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
David R. Manzi, 376 Walton Circle, Mosheim, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Justin Douglas Brown, 205 Royce St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation annd probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Michael Kenrick Lloyd, 160 Crockett Timbers, Limeston, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Danielle Desiree Kimery, 147 N. Sunset St.,. to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Tommy Lester Richesin, 695 Ripley Island Road, Afton, ordered to pay court cost, sentenced to time served, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jason Allen Wilburn, 245 Iron Bridge Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Toby Melson, 1810 Main St., Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Justin Alexander, 245 McCamey Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Dennis S. Ingram, 2109 N. Main Ave., Erwin;
Richard Schonenfeld, 375 White Tower Drive, Knoxville, probation terminated;
Cynthia Ann Clevenger, 409 Rankin Road, Newport, probation terminated;
Jonathon Maroney, 1186 Block Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
James William Hensley, 1475 Horse Creek Park Road, Chuckey, for driving on a revoked license;
William Robert Toft, 2625 Edinburg Drive, Winston Salem, North Carolina, for domestic assault;
Candice Marie Manning, 120 Charleston Court, Winston Salem, North Carolina, for domestic assault;
Jessica L. Browder, 127 Oakland Park, for domestic assault;
Andrew J. Cooper, 495 Horton Highway, domestic assault;
Leandre K. Dabney, 1108 W. Summer St., for domestic assault;
Dylan Seaton, 2535 Cedar Creek Cave Road, for domestic assault;
Dessiree Grace Webb, 410 White Ave., Morristown, for driving without a license;
Dennis S. Ingram, 2109 N. Main St., Erwin, for failure to appear;
Cynthia Clevenger, 409 Rankin Road, Newport, for failure to appear at jail;
Javier Ramirez, 161 Camelot Park, for no drivers license.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Eric D. Thomas, 418 N. Broadway, Knoxville, for failure to appear and forgery;
Daniele Desiree Kimert, 1000 Heritage Road N., for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Lamonti Darnell Lewis, 502 N. Water St., Bayboro, North Carolina, for schedule VI drugs;
Michael K. Lloyd, 160 Crockett Timbers Road, Limestone, for schedule VI drug violation.