Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Aug. 1 included:
Patricia Ramirez, 1120 Arnold Road, fined $25 and court cost, for driving without a license.
Cody J. Buckner, 1144 Whirlwind Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for criminal trespassing and public intoxication.
Kenya D. Gonzalez, 950 Holder Road, Afton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.
Kevin Norton, 175 Brunner St., Baileyton, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting arrest, domestic assault and misdemeanor domestic assault.
John Meadows, 20 Enterprise Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Joshua Bitzer, 1050 House Road, fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession/casual exchange and failure to appear.
Caleb A. Caldwell, 119 O.O. Moore Road, Chuckey, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, and two counts of failure to appear.
Robert P. Slagle, 3295 Cedar Creek Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Christopher D. Brown, 209 N. Nelson St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Denver N. Southers, 1237 Slate Hill Road, Mooresburg, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Benjamin J. Atnip, 710 Gatewood Road, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance.
Tyler R. Elliott, 455 Bill W. Road, Limestone, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving while suspended/revoked.
Pamela E. Harrison, 392 Forest Road, Mosheim, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Bobby L. Hensley, no address listed, fined $950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes,for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia and domestic assault.
Daniel Mack Marshall, 119 Clearview Drive, Bean Station, fined $650 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for driving on a revoked license and DUI.
Ashley Rae Colebank, 319 Cherry St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Keisha D. Catron, 3370 Horse Shoe Drive, Kingsport, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Kenya Gonzalez, 950 Holder Road, Afton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
John Meadows, 20 Enterprise Lane, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dakota Matthew Hensley, 2730 Ripley Island Road, Afton, sentenced to six month at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 16 months on other charges.
Wesley Chrisman, 24 N. Conococheague St., Williamsport, Maryland, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Benjamin J. Atnip, 701 Gatewood Road, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Cody Jordan Buckner, 1144 Whirlwind Road, probation terminated;
Jeffrey Allen Nelson, 120 Curtis St., ordered to pay court cost probation continued and extended 11 months;
Steven A. Mead, 103 Hope Road, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Rainny Kathleen Moore, 177 Silver Mine Road, Hot Springs, North Carolina, for failure to appear and driving on a suspended license;
Norberto Martinez, 1109 Woodlawn Drive, for domestic assault;
Christopher A. Bratcher, 102 Hartshaw Drive, for domestic assault;
Larry W. Hipps, 630 Briar Patch Lane, for child abuse or neglect;
Johnny R. Heydman, 6275 McDonald Road, Mohawk, for aggravated domestic assault;
Brandon J. Poulter, 214 Bird Circle, for domestic assault;
Holden J. Metcalf, 505 W. Main St., for domestic assault;
Leslie A. Parks, 7923 Nickelsville Highway, Nickelsville, Virginia, for aggravated assault – domestic;
Jeffrey A. Nelson, 120 Curtis St., for vehicles subject to registration;
Matthew A. Fugate, 6170 Kingsport Highway, Afton, for driving while suspended/revoked.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Destiny L. Reeves, 330 Goddard Drive, for stop sign violation;
Jeffrey A. Nelson, 120 Curtis St., for speeding (radar);
Kevin Norton, 175 Brunner St., Baileyton, for public intoxication;
Benjamin J. Atnip, 710 Gatewood Road, for public intoxication;
Tyler R. Elliott, 455 Bill W. Road, Limestone, for failure to appear.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Spencer J. Potter, 105 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, for vandalism and two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault;
Nicholas P. Crum, 2275 S. Allens Bridge Road, for domestic assault.