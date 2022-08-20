Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Aug. 12 included:
Jessica A. Coffey, 155 Ed Shipley Lane, Mohawk, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to three days in jail, with the balance on probation, for non-emergency 911 calls and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Roger Matthew Phillips, 1000 Carter Valley Road, Mosheim, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for driving on a revoked license, domestic assault and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.
Shelia M. Larson, 1781 Mullins Road, Russellville, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Derek A. Fleming, 2610 Bright Hope Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Timothy B. Tipton, 3725 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, for public intoxication.
Briana Leachelle Clendenin, 201 Raymond Road, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Derek Allen Fleming, 2610 Bright Hope Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Eddie R. Davis, 231 C.M. Jones Road, for domestic assault;
Samantha Dean, 425 Kiser Loop, for dogs not allowed at large;
Dustin S. Robinson, 580 Horace Bitner Road, Chuckey, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Jordan Elijah Arnett Batson, 803 Forest St., for evading arrest;
Teresa Fern Thacker, 372 Gravel Woods Road, for six count of cruelty to animals, and six counts of violation of vaccination of animals;
Shonya Johnson, 5095 Lonesome Pine Trail, for three counts of violation of vaccination of animals;
Edward Jerome Nettles, 3706 Menlo Court, Montogomery, Alabama, for fugitive from justice;
Shelia M. Larson, 1781 Mullins Road, Russellville, for driving while in possession of methamphetamine.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Peggy Sue Amyx, 9270 Horton Highway, for theft under $1,000;
Amanda Carlson, 21 Kelly Lane, for theft under $1,000.