Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Aug. 15 included:
Jason H. Adams, 310 Tusculum Boulevard, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Deven A. Goins, 79 E. Ocean Boulevard, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for theft under $1,000.
Chad E. Wallace, 719 Campbell Circle, Chuckey, fined $600 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for DUI.
Robert D. Ferguson, 1419 Tusculum Boulevard, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one years, for DUI.
Cameron R. Foshee, 819 Winchester Drive, fined $450 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 17 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, weapon forfeited, for possession of a handgun while under the influence, violation of financial responsibility law and DUI.
Keith L. Malone, 239 Gregg Lane, Newport, fined $500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and DUI.
Karen Ricker, 1395 Whitethouse Road, fined $10 and court cost, placed on probation, for worthless check charge.
Charley Johnson, 82 Bradley Ave., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Joseph A. Simerly, 475 Matthews Loop, Mohawk, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a suspended license and failure to appear.
Tyler Keith Green, 1395 Whitehouse Road, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $282.06+257+43.90+77+20, restrained from the victims, for theft of property – conduct innvolving merchandise and four counts of theft under $1,000.
David Alan Dingus, 3720 Baileyton Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, day for day, for contempt.
Robert K. Pleasant, 124 Valentine Circle, Telford, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and schedule II drug violation.
Matthew W. Quillen, 105 Cress Alley, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and possess or casually exchange methamphetamine.
Dustin Thomas Ervin, 2688 Mt. Carmel Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 25 days in jail, for misdemeanor assault.
Darryl A. Colyer, 839 Rambo Road, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to eight day in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on suspended/revoked and joyriding.
Shannon R. Wills, 616 E. Barton Ridge Road, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possess or casually exchange methamphetamine.
Zachary R. Walker, 3620 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, fined $850 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 160 days in jail, 45 days to be served day for day, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $550, for aggravated criminal trespassing, possession of burglary tools and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.
Tiras D. Brice, 709 Wesley Ave., fined $300 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days suspended to 80 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor evading arrest, failure to appear, two counts of violation of financial responsibility law, and two counts of resisting stop, arrest.
Robert Ferguson Jr., 1419 Tusculum Boulevard, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Sandra Kavanaugh, 2665 Bright Hope Road, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Karen Sue Green, 55 Honeydew Lane, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Rachel Wheeler, 1290 Wilkerson Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charley Johnson, 82 Bradley Ave.,, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Justin Patrick Duffy, 619 S. McKee St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Wesley Lynn Holt, 465 Cassi Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Joseph Andrew Simerly, 1352 Brown Springs Road, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tyler Keith Green, 1395 Whitehouse Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation terminated.
David Alan Dingus, 3720 Baileyton Road, sentenced to 50 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Shannon Ray Wills, 616 E. Barton Ridge Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Timothy Wayne Hall, 415 W. Depot St., probation terminated;
Derek Shortt, 116 Maple Ridge Drive, Jonesborough, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Dustin Thomas Ervin, 2688 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Cynthia Kaye Myers, 7459 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim, for allowing an unlicensed driver to drive;
Jamie S. Gilland, 90 Greystone Road, for public intoxication;
Tyler Green, 55 Honeydew Lane, for two counts of theft under $1,000;
Karen Ricker, 1305 Whitehouse Road, for two counts of worthless check charge;
Leonard A. Fischer, 70 Rheatown Road, Chuckey, for driving while suspended/revoked.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Zachary R. Walker, 3620 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, for prohibited weapons;
Jamie S. Gilland, 90 Greystone Road, for failure to appear;
Chad E. Wallace, 719 Campbell Circle, Chuckey, for violation of implied consent law;
Cameron R. Foshee, 819 Winchester Drive, for violation of implied consent law, simple possession/casual exchange, and unlawful removal of registration decal or plate.
Audra L. Beard, 315 Sequoia Trail, for violation of vaccination of animals;
Matthew W. Quillen, 105 Cress Alley, for violation of red light/other signal light;
Tiras D. Brice, 709 Wesley Ave., for violation of tail light/license plate light req.