Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Aug. 22 included:
Alicia R. Horton, 3650 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Kenneth F. Phillips, 360 Jones Chapel Lane, forfeited a cash bond, for worthless check charge.
Alexis Breanna Morgan, 751 Frank Roberts Road, Afton, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $1,400, for theft under $1,000 and misdemeanor criminal simulation.
Mary Ruth Hawkins, 1430 Marvin Road, Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 20 days in jail, for two counts of public intoxication.
Joseph L. Fletcher, 106 Boone Drive, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for driving while licenses is suspended or revoked, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance and failure to appear.
Joseph S. Burgner, 625 Lawing Road, Chuckey, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 24 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for two counts of driving while license is suspended/revoked, and two counts of failure to appear.
Damien Heister, 525 Freeman Ave., Newport, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, restrained from the victim, for criminal trespassing.
Christie Renee McGinnis, 801 Cleveland Ave., Morristown, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, for failure to appear.
Robin L. Walgrave, 1844 Collegewood Drive, Morristown, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for driving while license is suspended/revoked and DUI.
Angela Dawn Mullins, 420 S. McKee St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Joseph Lee Fletcher, 345 Chestnut Ridge Road, Afton, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dalton Lee Ebbs, 184 Mae McKee Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Terry James Lane, 93 Indian Hills Circle, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Christie Renee McGinnis, 807 Cleveland Ave., Morristown, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Charles Edward Thomas Jr., 1603 Augusta Drive S.E., Marietta, Georgia, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for Christopher A. Brotherton, 2 Bolton Road, for violation of financial responsibility law and violation of tail light/license plate light required.
The state declined to prosecute Joseph L. Fletcher, 106 Boone Drive, for evading arrest.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Austin C. Summey, 180 Laws Road, for misdemeanor evading arrest;
Michael T. Rhodes, 102 Hartshaw Drive, for aggravated criminal trespassing.