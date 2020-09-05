Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Aug. 24 included:
Colton B. Kirkpatrick, 2440 W. Allens Bridge Road, fined $80 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, must complete 10 hours of community work service, must complete four hours of defensive drivers school, for violation of open container law, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle and reckless endangerment.
William Justin Smith, 281 Love St., forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Christopher Adam Hamilton, 4580 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, fined $300 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor evading arrest and failure to appear.
Tami L. Barner, 806 Wesley Ave., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Brittany Lynnea Davis, 310 Juniper St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for assault.
Marcus L. Harrison, 215 N. Highland Ave., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete BIPS classes, for domestic assault.
Christopher Alexander Vane Wooldridge, 10904 Melwood, Waverly, Virginia, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor solicitation to commit a false report.
Christopher Adam Hamilton, 4580 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Sybil Hinkle, 1017 Old Knoxville Highway, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tami Barner, 808 Carolina Drive, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Amber Ricker, 24 Granite Lane, sentenced to 30 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Amanda Chase, 1108 Dean Forest Road, Garden City, Georgia, probation terminated;
Allison Kayla Little, 2429 Buffalo Trail, Morristown, probation terminated;
Daniel Shane Hicks, 660 Davis Valley Road, Afton, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Ricardo Colto, 105 Bradley Ave., for failure to appear;
Tami L. Barner, 806 Wesley Ave., for false report;
Linda M. Roose, 20 Airport Road, for failure to appear;
Allison Kayla Little, 2429 Buffalo Trail, Morristown, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute for Joseph E. Bobadilla, 189 Pruitt Road N., for consuming or possessing Alcohol under age of 21.
A judicial diversion was granted for Crystal A. Spencer, 6908 Lone Star Road, Kingsport, for simple possession of schedule II drugs.