Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Aug. 28 included:
Richard Malone, 1480 Brittontown Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $500, for theft under $1,000.
Mollie McCaslin, 970 Old Asheville Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for harassment.
Darrell Jerry Berry, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 252 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor escape; consecutive to other sentencing.
Christopher E. Cutshall, 366 Carsonn Creek Road, Limestone, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation.
Craig Gobble, 313 N. Irish St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for burglary.
Jennifer L. Welch, 330 Jennings Lane, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule IV drug violation.
Ashley Perkins, 213 Bumpus Cove Road, sentenced to 30 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Anthony Allen Hensley, 295 Church Hill Road, sentenced to 60 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Keith Leon Malone, no address listed, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Brian A. Davis, 144 Cal Drive, Limestone, sentenced to 100 days in jail, probation terminated.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Sebastian Thornton Sr., 1600 70 Bypass, probation terminated;
Eric Adamson, 140 Champion Court, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Marcus Lee Harrison, 6206 Towncreek Road, Elm City, North Carolina, probation termianted;
Benjamin McMahan, 1680 Morrison Road, Chuckey, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Cody M. Bowman, 20 Lakeview St., for driving on suspended/revoked;
Danita B. Torres, 190 Glades Road, Mohawk, for unlawful drug paraphernalia;
Stephen S. Wilson, 1218 Robinhood Road, for domestic assault;
Mollie McCaslin, 970 Old Asheville Highway, for failure to appear;
Spencer D. Lawson, 680 Lamons Road, Mohawk, for driving without a license.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Darrell J. Berry, 3405 Gap Mountain Road, for evading arrest;
Jennifer L. Welch, 330 Jennings Lane, for public intoxication.
A judicial diversion was granted for April S. Tolliver, 335 Shaw Road, Chuckey, for possession or casual exchange of methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia.