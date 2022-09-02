Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard Aug. 29 Sep 2, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Douglas Payne sitting in as judge on Aug. 29 included:Charges were dismissed for the following:Timothy R. Sullivan, 1970 Culbertson Road, for aggravated domestic assault;Marc Antoine Berthiaume, 20 Rue Marie Hypolite, Quebec, Canada, for public intoxication.The state declined to prosecute Heather Bobadilla, 760 High Top Road, Midway, for assault and electronic harassment. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cases Heard General Sessions Court Law Crime Criminal Law Greene County Assault Canada Judge Marc Antoine Berthiaume Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Body Found Tuesday In Woods Identified By GPD Man Injured In Motorcycle-Car Crash Black Knights Earn First Win Under Kuykendall North Greene Falls To Castlewood Judge Considers Lillelid Gun Fingerprint Tests