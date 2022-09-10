Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Aug. 31 included:
Debra A. Walton, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to five days in jail, for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.
Chayna D. Waddell, 5175 Dulaney Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for public intoxication.
Joshua Earl Brown, 2504 Bridge St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for public intoxication.
Christopher A. Brotherton, 2 Bolton Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for two counts of contempt.
Leoma R. Gregg, 115 Lilac Lane, Mosheim, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Christopher S. Freeman, 100 Brobeck Road, Limestone, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Nelson J. Ramos, 971 Campbell Circle, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended/revoked.
Bradley W. Gutherie, 124 Anderson St., Limestone, fined $1,550 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for schedule II drug violation, violation of financial responsibility law and schedule I drug violation.
Cody J. Wilburn, 645 Holley Creek, fined $850 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, for driving while license is suspended or revoked, violation of financial responsibility law and misdemeanor possession of schedule II drugs.
Brandi L. Love, 9840 Lonesome Pine Trail, fined $500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Chayna Danielle Waddell, 5175 Dulaney Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Billy Joe Gregg, 75 Hillcrest Drive, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brian Lincoln Augustine, 1219 Robinhood Drive, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Joshua E. Brown, 41 Spring View Drive, Afton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Megan E. McGhee, 405 Sunnyside Loop, probation terminated;
Kristina Hubbard Morgan, 751 Frank Roberts Road, Afton, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Terry Sexton Jr., 85 Redgate Road, probation terminated;
Dustin O’Brian Cash, 1841 N. Dixie Ave., Cookeville, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Braden M. Carnathan, 1251 Robinhood road, probation terminated;
Luis A. Reyna, 717 Union Ave., Morristown, probation term;
Jesse L. Hill, 6920 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Destiny R. Hughes, 1088 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, for driving while license is suspended/revoked;
Gavin A. Lawson, 240 Frank Thacker Lane, for failure to appear;
Aaron Flemming, 175 Hensley Lane, Limestone, for failure to appear;
Bradley W. Gutherie, 124 Anderson St., Limestone, for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Michael A. Cook, 635 Hartman Road, for lights required on motor vehicles;
Anthony Scott Hyrkas, 282 Main St., Auburn, ME, for forgery;
Javier Garcia Gonzalez, no address listed, Dotson, North Carolina, for aggravated assault;
Peyton Chance Sayler, 7540 Horton Highway, Greeneville, for driving on a revoked license;
Olufela A. Sadik, 8 Crescent Court, Newark, New Jersey, for possession of drug paraphernalia;
Cody J. Wilburn, 645 Holley Creek, for public intoxication and tag/plate improperly displayed;
Daniel Jennings, 92 Gravel Woods Road, Midway, for electronic harassment.