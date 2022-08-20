Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Aug. 5 included:
Landon L. Williams, 240 Guthrie Greene Road, Bulls Gap, fined $50 and court cost, for violation of financial responsibility law.
Mary K. Shelton, 546 Cherokee St., Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, for violation of financial responsibility law.
Adonte Lawson, 6795 Horton Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Carrie Evelyn Knipp, 5562 Asheville Highway, fined $775 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and possession of schedule II drug violation.
Michelle L. Eldridge, 109 Race Track Road, Rogersville, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 40 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear and misdemeanor perjury.
Darryl W. Kelkites, 293 S. Austin Springs Road, Johnson City, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 30 days in jail, for resisting stop, arrest.
Caleb Alan Gross, 110 Nanci Lane, fined $1,550 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 40 days in jail, 30 days to be served day for day, with the balance on probation, for possession of schedule I drugs, possession of schedule II drugs annd failure to appear.
Roth L. Jenkins, 260 Filbert St., Newport, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance .
Nicholas M. Medcalf, 100 Pyburn Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Adonte Lawson, 6795 Horton Highway, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Darryl Warren Kelkites Jr., 293 S. Austin Springs Road, Johnson City, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Dudley Todd Hudson, 232 Bruner St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Bridgett Madonna Deese, 1035 Austin Ridge Court, Piney Flats, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Timothy Brian Tipton, 3275 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Justin L. Havey, 1280 Westwood Road, Mohawk, for aggravated domestic assault;
Mary K. Shelton, 546 Cherokee St., Mosheim, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and registration improperly displayed;
Janel V. Powell, 1113 Tusculum Boulevard, for driving without a license and aggravated assault;
Timothy Brian Tipton, 3275 Stone Dam Road, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Steve R. Hogan, 530 W. Hogan Lane, for violation of financial responsibility law;
Kayla Hogston, 205 N. Hardin St., for domestic assault;
Janel V. Powell, 1113 Tusculum Boulevard, for violation of financial responsibility law;
Carrie Evelyn Knipp, 5562 Asheville Highway, for introduction of drugs into a county institution;
Michelle L. Eldridge, 109 Race Track Road, Rogersville, for reckless driving;
Caleb Alan Gross, 110 Nanci Lane, for possession of drug paraphernalia.