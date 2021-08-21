Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Aug. 9 included:
Kathaleen A. Allen, 1155 Main St., Mosheim, forfeited a cash bond, for worthless check charge.
Sondra Cross, 206 Marshall Lane, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Joshua Thomas Roberts, 769 East Stagecoach Road, fined $750 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possession of schedule III drugs.
Johnny Lynn Miller, 1100 Light St., fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lisa D. Sentelle, 101 Holt Court, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and schedule II drug violation.
Leslie L. Patrick, 2000 Whirlwind Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Travis L. Tipton, 2122 Conklin Road, Limestone, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for shoplifting – theft of property.
Richard L. Keller, 112 Greystone Way, Newport, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Dustin B. Bishop, 201 Midway Circle, Midway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Heather D. Gilbert, 570 Lamons Road, Mohawk, fined $1,700 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule V controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor evading arrest.
James E. Shelton, 118 Lonnie Shelton Road, Chuckey, fined $1,400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 32 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, restrained from the victim, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and DUI.
Christopher W. Sauce, 60 Willow Creek Lane, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete BIPPS classes, for misdemeanor reckless endangerment/serious injury/use of deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and misdemeanor aggravated domestic assault.
Lisa Sentelle, 101 Holt Court, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dakota Lee Williams, 210 N. Nelson St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Marquee Bernard Blunt, 870 Dunham Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Rusty Lynn Church, 310 Love Hollow Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Ashley Swatzell, 2342 Buckingham Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Heather Darlene Gilbert, 570 Lamons Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Clyde Melvin King, 6945 Greystone Road, Afton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Jennifer Gwen Garland, 412 Broyles Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Christopher Wayne Sauce, 60 Willow Creek Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Celisa Karen Carter, 89 Highland Park Lane, Afton, probation terminated;
Jerry Lynn McLain, 103 Damond Lane, Rogersville, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
George Michael Treite Jr., 105 Weldon Lane, Oak Ridge, for driving on a suspended license;
Billy R. Mathes, 411 Pochontas St., Mosheim, for vandalism;
Robert L. Silvers, 3540 Jockey Road, Limestone, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Rickie P. Kirkpatrick, 164 E. Brad St., for simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance;
Taylor L. Armstrong, 4725 Kelley Gap Road, for theft of property;
James E. Shelton, 118 Lonnie Shelton Road, Chuckey, for violation of implied consent law, child endangerment and child restraint law.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Tyler D. Garrett, 10546 Asheville Highway, for vandalism;
Michael L. Richards, 435 Flea Ridge Road, Mohawk, for simple possession/casual exchange.