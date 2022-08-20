Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Aug. 9 included:
Randy L. Tipton, 5325 Erwin Highway, Chuckey, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Danielle E. Taylor, 1648 Old Knoxville Highway, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for violation of financial responsibility law and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Hope E. Sentelle, 4580 Old Baileyton Road, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault and failure to appear.
Natasha N. Sheets, 184 Dyer Hollow Road, Mohawk, fined $1,150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession/ casual exchange of schedule VI drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange of schcedule I drugs.
Rachel A. Davis, 7979 Asheville Highway, fined $50 and court cost, for violation of financial responsibility law.
Roberto Cayetano de Jesus, 1821 Hilltop Drive, Kingsport, fined $25 and court cost, for driving without a license.
Leslie Yvonne Craven, 120 Cherokee Boulevard, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, driving while license is suspended or revoked and criminal simulation.
Saturnino Reyes Estrada, 110 Ell St., fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Linda Riley, 1556 Harold Cemetery Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $302.86, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Danielle Taylor, 1648 Old Knoxville Highway, fined $5 and court cost, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
David Marco Wall Jr., 3775 N. Main St., Mohawk, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Hope Sentelle, 4580 Old Baileyton Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Ashley Nicole Greene, 104 W. Milligan Drive, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Roy Kennard Suggs, 118 Morgan Branch Lane, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Melissa Sue Coffey, 420 Hedrick St., Morristown, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Natasha Nicole Sheets, 184 Dyer Hollow Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Phillip Dean Hale Jr., 325 Leonard St.;
Joshua Charles Lane, 1120 Arnold Road, probation terminated;
Justin Douglas Brown, 205 Royce St., probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Robert R. Garland, 2424 Bailey Bridge Road, Chuckey, for domestic assault;
Holly Carrico, 3691 Bloomingdale Drive, Kingsport, for two counts of failure to appear;
Johnathan B. Wilkie, 1170 Jearoldstown Road, Chuckey, for domestic assault;
Richard Bishop, 1380 Bernard Road, for electronic harassment;
Landeria J. Story, 330 S. Broadway St., Johnson City, for failure to appear and domestic assault;
Christina Self, 515 Iron Bridge Road, Mosheim, for criminal trespassing and vandalism;
Dustin Sayler Neal, 440 Jewell Saylor Road, for fat.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Pernell B. Jones, 1515 E. Magnolia Ave., Knoxville, for fugitive from justice;
Leslie Y. Craven, 120 Cherokee Boulevard, for violation of financial responsibility law.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Alysia Suzanne Marie Vazquez, 220 Ross Boulevard, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance;
Keaton C. Garber, 1209 Eastview Lane, for misdemeanor domestic assault and resisting stop, arrest;
Keegan Osborne, 36 Cimmaron Trail, Afton, for theft under $1,000;
Donovan McDaniel, 6165 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, for theft under $1,000;
Serena Norris, 210 Britton St., for theft under $1,000.