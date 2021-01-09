Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Dec. 11 included:
Joseph Ray Howes Jr., 32 Commerce St., Waynesville, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victimm, for attempted violation of the Tennessee sex offender registry.
Heather N. Carter, 202 Valley View Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for aggravated criminal trespassing.
Laurie S. Eisenberg, 1001 Kiser Boulevard, fined $1,250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI, schedule II drug violation and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Daniel C. Ward, 2030 Old Mountain Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, restrained from the victim, for two counts of criminal trespassing.
Kenneth Hogan Jr., 12 Rocky Point, Midway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Summer Feather, 40 Williamson Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Watson Tyree Manuel, 930 Wesley Ave.
Charges were dismissed for David C. Shelton, 805 McAbee Drive, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Valenzia Gudger, 310 Juniper St., for failure to appear;
Melissa K. Simpson, 108 Skyline Lane, Mosheim, for failure to appear;
Jody L. Paige, 123 Spring St., for simple possession of schedule III drugs.
Laurie S. Eisenberg, 1001 Kiser Boulevard, for violation of implied consent, schedule I drug violation and schedule IV drug violation.