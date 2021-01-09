Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Jonathan Cave sitting in as judge on Dec. 14 included:

Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Areyanna Childs, no address listed.

Charges were dismissed for the following:

Jessica F. Austin, 1460 DeBusk Road, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and violation of the seat belt law;

Aarron Kyle, 204 Pinecrest Drive, for unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon;

Aaron Gillespie, 262 Benbow Road, for unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon;

Breanna Carroll, 446 Gibson Road, for cruelty to animals;

Kennedy A. Owens, 875 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, for failure to appear.

The state declined to prosecute Noelle Babb, 2145 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, for shoplifting.

A judicial diversion was granted for Kaitilyn Chey’anne Mobley, 3907 Carnation Drive, Knoxville, for misdemeanor simple possession of schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Recommended for you