Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Jonathan Cave sitting in as judge on Dec. 14 included:
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Areyanna Childs, no address listed.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Jessica F. Austin, 1460 DeBusk Road, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and violation of the seat belt law;
Aarron Kyle, 204 Pinecrest Drive, for unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon;
Aaron Gillespie, 262 Benbow Road, for unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon;
Breanna Carroll, 446 Gibson Road, for cruelty to animals;
Kennedy A. Owens, 875 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute Noelle Babb, 2145 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, for shoplifting.
A judicial diversion was granted for Kaitilyn Chey’anne Mobley, 3907 Carnation Drive, Knoxville, for misdemeanor simple possession of schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.