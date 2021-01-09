Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Dec. 16 included:
Danette D. Snapp, 125 Chapel St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to eight days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Bruce W. Whitley, 737 Spears Dykes Road, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 25 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear and evading arrest.
Jefferson D. Bridges, 180 Moccasin Lane, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for aggravated criminal trespassing.
Cory S. Barnett, 345 Wiley Town Road, Newport, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for criminal trespassing and aiding/abetting/theft.
Tonya M. Isley, 205 N. Irish St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for two counts of public intoxication.
Katie Tarlton, 156 Robert Harmon Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Bruce W. Whitley, 110 S. Highland Ave., sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jefferson David Bridges, 145 Crocket Timbers Road, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tonya Michelle Isley, 205 N. Irish St., sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
{p class=”western” align=”left”}Charges were dismissed for John W. Davis, 1764 Fairview Road, Afton, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
December Anderson, 2265 Crutch Field Lane, Morriston, for stalking;
Tim Smith, 34 Lady Marion Trail, for indecent exposure;
Danette D. Snapp, 125 Chapel St., for unlawful drug paraphernalia and two counts of schedule II drug violation.
A judicial diversion was granted for John W. Davis, 1764 Fairview Road, Afton, for vandalism and two counts of attempted aggravated assault.