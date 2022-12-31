Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Dec. 19 included:
Bryce A. Hill, 114 Bayberry St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, restraining order entered, for domestic assault.
Jeremy R. Blagg, 314 Prairie Way, fined $1,100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 125 days in jail, 30 days to be served day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, failure to appear and driving while license is suspended/revoked.
Michael O. Morgan, 301 N. Main St., fined $325 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation, public intoxication and driving while license is suspended/revoked.
Larry F. Hutsell, 240 Town/Country Drive, Jonesborough, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for violation of financial responsibility law and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Timothy Ray Gentry, 121 Collins Road, Church Hill, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a revoked license and failure to appear.
Remington W. Hensley, 1670 Old Baileyton Road, Afton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for domestic assault.
Joshua P. Vance, 1690 Culbertson Road, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for failure to appear and domestic assault.
Chad D. Gray, 1255 Goodman Loop, Mosheim, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended/revoked and failure to appear.
John E. Dodd, 224 Thornwood Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, restrained from the victim, for public intoxication and criminal trespassing.
Jeremy Blagg, 536 Amity Road, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brittany Marie Laws, no address listed, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 75 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Joshua A. Johnson, 200 Lakeshore Drive, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
David Alan Dingus, 3720 Baileyton Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Anthony James Gaby, 55 Cresthaven Lane, Mosheim, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Joshua Paul Vance, 1690 Culbertson Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Bryce A. Hill, 603 N. Hill St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Melinda Diane Reamer, 906 C. Wesley Ave., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Krystle R. Renner, 91 Whispering Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Chad Gray, 1255 Goodman Loop, Mosheim, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Hannah Carter, 6990 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Chuckey, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Ronnie Allen Tarlton, 430 Bowmantown Road, Telford, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Corey Ryan Mitchell, 6690 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Chuckey, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Jordan Chance Laws, 2855 Old Kentucky Road, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Nikkie Greene, 406 Elk St., ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Ashley E. Campbell, 157 Ball Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Lindsey Michelle Shuffler, 1711 Delwood Circle, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Jessica Denise Shiver, 17454 Rich Valley Road, Abingdon, Virginia, for failure to appear;
Phillip Anthony Robinson, 44 Moonshone Pike, Mohawk, for failure to appear;
Sharon R. Nix, 335 Macedonia Road, Morristown, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Robert E. Tilson, 1000 University Boulevard, Kingsport, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
William Michael Combee, 60 Shiloh Road, for failure to appear;
Michael L. Lister, 123 Woodland Circle, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to appear.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Stephanie E. Dorton, 55 Ocean Boulevard East, for resisting stop, arrest, and three counts of misdemeanor child endangerment;
Michael Wilson, 6875 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim, for theft under $1,000.