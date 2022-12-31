Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Dec. 21 included:
Donna Millard, 133 Bill Mauk Road, Chuckey, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for theft under $1,000 and two counts of failure to appear.
Ashley Guinn, 215 Bohannon Ave., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $447.91, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Eric Nicholas Long, 505 Paul Pettit Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dennis Wayne Krippendorf, 4424 Island Home Pike, Knoxville, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Donna Louise Metcalf, 1725 Charlie Doty Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Mitchell Tolliver, 522 Care Lane, Johnson City, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Frank Allen Garrett, 203 Hogan Ave., for driving on a suspended license;
Mitchell T. Tolliver, 522 Care Lane, Johnson City, for failure to appear;
Johnathon Wayne Sturgile, 1341 Belmeade Drive, Kingsport, for failure to appear.