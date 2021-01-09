Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Dec. 21 included:
Jose C. Reynoso, 6945 Warrensburg Road, Mosheim, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Aaron P. Fleming, 175 Hensley Lane, Limestone, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Thomas Bollinnger, 45 Kidwell Lane, Bulls Gap, fined $450 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for possession of schedule VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt.
Dwayne A. Benton, 16 Persimmon Lane, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault, domestic assault/abuse, failure to appear and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Amanda Sayler, 104 Baileyton Church Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $194.98, for theft under $1,000.
Melinda E. Babb, 1070 Tyne Gray Road, Afton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $500, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Brent A. Hickerson, 8250 Blue Springs Parkway, Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for attempted aggravated criminal trespassing.
Jesse A. Nelson, 404 Juniper St., fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Jennifer G. Garland, 412 Broyles Road, Chuckey, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for disorderly conduct.
Heather Michelle Dickens, 109 Marley Drive, Hammond, or 150 Fairview Road, Afton, fined $1,800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for possession of methamphetamine, theft under $1,000, failure to appear, unlawful drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.
Daniel C. Ward, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for criminal trespassing.
Danielle R. Dockery, 128 Whispering Oaks Lane, fined $1,250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI, schedule IV drug violation and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
George Frederick Steele, 5718 Wood Leaf Drive, Knoxville, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brandon Lynn Nelson, 379 Dunbar Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Aarron P. Fleming, 175 Hensley Lane, Limeston, sentenced to 7 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dwayne Allen Benton, 16 Persimmon Lane, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jesse Allen Nelson, 404 Juniper St., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Heather Dickens, 10 C.W. Kite Lane, Mosheim, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Danielle R. Dockery, 128 Whispering Oaks Lane, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Brent Allen Hickerson, 117 Austin St., probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Jeffrey L. Ramey, 14695 Horton Highway, Chuckey, for domestic assault;
Marcelino Jr. Garcia, 2243 Bay Haven Way, League City, Texas, for DUI, violation of financial responsibility law, display of registration plates – manner and violation of implied consent law;
Thomas Bollinger, 45 Kidwell Lane, Bulls Gap, for public intoxication and tampering with or fabricating evidence;
Kasandra L. Hale, 275 Erin Lane, Bulls Gap, for domestic assault;
Allen S. Starcher, 307 N. Broyles St., for theft under $1,000;
Mark Allen Hanselman, 135 North 8th St., for fugitive from justice.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Kenneth Yost, 310 Dinwiddie Road, for aggravated assault;
Danielle R. Dockery, 128 Whispering Oaks Lane, for possession of a handgun while under the influence.