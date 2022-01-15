Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Dec. 22 included:
Christopher Darnell Bryant, 118 Blackhawk Lane, Raeford, North Carolina, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation.
Timothy F. Harris, 225 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, fined $300 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on suspended/revoked and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.
Melissa Tweed, 8404 McCubbins Lane, Knoxville, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kathy Faye Lane, 45 Radar’s Side Track Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Amanda Ruth Bitner, 3315 Chuckey Highway, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James Michael Summey, 85 Summey Reynolds Park, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Timothy Felix Harris, 225 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 2 days in jail, probation continued and extended 6 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Terri Yvette Teaster, 145 Wise Carver Road, Mosheim, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for Charles A. Arrington, 800 Briarwood Drive, for domestic assault, failure to appear and driving on a suspended license.
The state declined to prosecute Zephania L. Pitts, 1108 W. Summer St., for domestic assault.