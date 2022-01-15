Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Dec. 23 included:
Ashley N. Johnson, 7385 Erwin Highway, Chuckey, fined $1,150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Ronald Clark Moon, 140 Boone St., Jonesborough, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Chelsea Hensley, 1137 W. Irish St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 75 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation, day for day.
Colton G. Gosnell, 315 Cecil Davis Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kimberly Clevenger Rines, 561 Freemond St., Newport, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
The state declined to prosecute Gary R. Ball, 14865 Horton Highway, Chuckey, for simple possession of schedule III controlled substance.