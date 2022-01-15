Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Dec. 28 included:
James Marion McClure, 120 Shanks Park, Afton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, must complete domestic violence classes, for domestic assault.
Bruce L. Lamons, 181 Mt. Pleasant Lane, fined $775 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 252 days in jail, for public intoxication and possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine.
Debra A. Walton, 150 E. Brad St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 22 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Meghan A. Tolliver, 1110 Culbertson Road, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule II drugs.
Zachary Haire, 110 Maple Crest, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a revoked license and failure to appear.
Kasey D. Starcher, 2 Bolton Road, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Bruce Lee Lamons, 181 Mt. Pleasant Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Meghan Anne Tolliver, 162 Pinto Road, sentenced to 100 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charles Warner Hawkins, 200 Lamons Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kasey Danielle Starcher (Guinn), 1015 House road, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.