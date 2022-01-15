Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Dec. 29 included:
Dusty L. Jackson, 306 Floral St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for stalking.
Robert A. Hansel, 193 Cutshall Ave., fined $1,525 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation, schedule V drug violation and public intoxication.
Kevin A. Freshour, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation.
Chayne D. Waddell, 5175 Dulaney Road, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Patricia L. Ramsey, 4905 Shackleford Road, Mosheim, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to five days in jail, for possession of legend drug without prescription.
Tessa Dawn Moffet, 80 Granite Lane, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for public intoxication.
Kevin Allen Freshour, no address listed, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Heather Peltier, 1734 Fairview Road, Afton, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Melissa Dawn Lawson, 245 Ashway Terrace, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation
Patricia Ramsey, 4905 Shackleford Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 120 days in jail, probation terminated.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Holly Denise Moore, 499 Campbell Circle, Chuckey, probation terminated.