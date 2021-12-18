Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Dec. 3 included:
Anthony A. Fiore, 76 Bainey Broyles, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, must complete 10 hours of community service, for violation of financial responsibility law and leaving scene of accident involving damage to a vehicle.
Israel V. Ruiz, 67 Camelot Lane, fined $25 and court cost, for driving without a license.
Pedro Ruiz Mendoza, 7204 larkspur Lane, Powell, fined $25 and court cost, for driving without a license.
Michael Alan Engelberg, 25 Maupin Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for attempted violation of the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.
Micah S. Birmingham, 395 Little Warrensburg Road, Midway, fined $105 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, must complete 8 hours domestic driving classes and 20 hours community work service, for violation of financial responsibility law, violation of registration and reckless driving.
Sherry J. Rowe, 8671 Baileyton Road, Afton, fined $950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for schedule II drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Billy R. Evans, 38 Windover Park, fined $400 annd court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for driving on suspended/revoked license and DUI.
Christopher A. Cox, 1021 Carson St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 15 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Sherry Jean Rowe, 8671 Baileyton Road, Afton, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Brandy Duffy, 1180 Kite Road, probation terminated;
Stacey Danforth, 1390 Sunnyside Road, probation terminated;
Shawn Douglas Smith, 57 Alicia Drive, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
James D. Cox, 161 Northwestern Ave., Oak Ridge, for domestic assault;
Kristen S. Darnell, 200 Decatur St., for two counts of domestic assault;
Anthony S. Macchione Johnson, 209 Old Kentucky Road W., for domestic assault;
Felicia N. Jurado, 804 Marlow Circle, Clinton, for domestic assault;
Micah s. Birmingham, 395 Little Warrensburg Road, Midway, for speeding and violation of the seat belt law.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Christopher D. Frazier, 1265 Doty Chapel Road, Afton, for fugitive from justice;
Terry S. Lamb, 300 Humbert Lane, Mosheim, for registration improperly displayed.