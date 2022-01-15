Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard Dec. 30 Jan 15, 2022 Jan 15, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Dec. 30 included:Charges were dismissed for Chanler Lowe, no address listed, for fugitive from justice. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cases Heard General Sessions Court Greene County Kenneth Bailey Jr. Law Criminal Law Fugitive From Justice Address Charge Recommended for you Trending Now MASSEY: The Greeneville Cannonball Mystery Greene County Pastor, Teen Pass Away After Shooting Incident Community Shows Support For White Pine Shooting Victims Community Grieves For Pastor, GHS Student 2 From Greene Critical After White Pine Shooting Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.