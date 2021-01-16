Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Dec. 30 included:
Paden R. Crumley, 279 Ted Weems Road, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 14 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and resisting stop, arrest.
Heather Darlene Gilbert, 190 Glades Road, Mohawk, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $200, for failure to appear and four counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
Jason G. Kubow, 750 Three Springs Road, Russellville, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for vandalism under $1,000 and DUI.
Tonya M. Isley, 205 N. Irish St., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to eight days in jail, for public intoxication.
Jessica Danielle Nelson, 596 Briar Patch Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Bobby Lee Hensley, 135 Jones Lane, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Michael Bible, 365 Weems Chapel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 40 days inn jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Joseph Hale, 1046 Kingsport Highway, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Jason E. Gosnell, 4390 Kelley Gap Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Heather Darlene Gilbert, 190 Glades Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Matthew Doyle Waddell, 102 Housley Ave., probation continued and extended 11 months.
The state declined to prosecute Heather Darlene Gilbert, 190 Glades Road, Mohawk, for theft under $1,000.