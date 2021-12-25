Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Dec. 6 included:
Natasha L. Fundergerg, 304 N. Highland Ave., forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Katherina Ann Gifford, 5235 Dulaney Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Natasha N. Sheets, 184 Dyer Hollow Road, Mohawk, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for violation of financial responsibility law and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury.
Armando Cardiel, 312 Cave Hill Road, Blountville, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for aggravated non-emergency 911 calls.
Brian A. Johnson, 499 Jackson Hollow Road, Mosheim, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Clarissa R. Tipton, 2009 Conklin Road, Limestone, fined $175 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Wesley L. Holt, 459 Horse Creek Road, Chuckey, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on suspended/revoked and failure to appear.
Joshua P. Vance, 1690 Culbertson Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Kevin J. Greene, 815 Mohawk Ridge Road, Bulls Gap, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Derek A. Fleming, 2610 Bright Hope Road, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for four counts of domestic assault.
Eric M. Adamson, 140 Champion Circle, fined $750 annd court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Dustin Thomas Ervin, 2688 Mt. Carmel Road, Mosheim, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 225 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor aggravated assault, misdemeanor assault on an officer and criminal exposure to HCV.
Allen W. Metcalf, 370 Morgan Branch Lane, Chuckey, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 180 + 25 days in jail, must complete BIPPS classes, for evading arrest and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Ashley J. Davenport, 1585 Gap Mountain Road, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and aggravated criminal trespassing.
Allen Wayne Metcalf, 215 Cannon Loop, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, for contempt.
Holly L. Gunnoe, 360 Jones Chapel, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Brian Allen Johnson, 499 Jackson Hollow Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Nancy Yvonne McBee, 111 Woodlyn St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Brooklyn Michelle Romines, 514 W. Church St., sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Dixie Loraine Dearing, 145 Steen Road, Limestone, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Mary Frances Louise Kessler, 1060 Robertson Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Dillon Carloss, 433 Cherry St., sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Wesley Lynn Holt, 459 Horse Creek Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Roger Lynn Metcalf, 627 W. McKee St., sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Deacon Nicholas Jones, 15 Logwood Lane, sentenced to 2 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Donald Curtis Greene, 3565 Democratic Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Eric Michael Adamson, 140 Champion Circle, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Allen Wayne Metcalf, 215 Cannon Loop, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ashley Jacqueline Davenport, 1585 Gap Mountain Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Tommy Dale Starnes, 1595 Hartman Road.
The state declined to prosecute Katrina Ann Gifford, 4235 Dulaney Road, for violation of implied consent.