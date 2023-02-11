Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 1 included:
Jaime L. Allison, 1658 Dexter Road, Kingsport, fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Logan Deland Stroud, 200 Blackley Creek Road, Limestone, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.
Jamie L. Renfro, 2600 Doty Chapel Road, Afton, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 15 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to appear.
Edward D. Hensley, 20 Alpine Loop, Mosheim, fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended/revoked and misdemeanor manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine.
Jerry Alford Metcalf, 1725 Charlie Doty Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, ordered to pay restitution of $500, must serve 10 hours community work service, for attempted leaving the scene of an accident.
Seth L. Reaves, 360 Pates Lane, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Jacob A. Tipton, 975 Mohawk Creek Road, Midway, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, weapon forfeited, for schedule II drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia and possessing a firearm during a felony.
Jerry L. Davis, 2285 Jockey Road, Limestone, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for violation of financial responsibility law and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Joshua Kalub Foshie, 230 Guinn Drive, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Edward Delanise Hensley Jr., 170 Bright Hope Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Doyle Lee Rowbottom, 436 Robert Harmon Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Carla Jane Harper, 5255 Fish Hatchery Road, Mohawk, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Justin Scott Gray, 114 Union Road, Unicoi, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Joseph Frank Bickford, 205 Shaw Road, Chuckey, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Seth L. Reaves, 360 Pates Lane, for possession of a handgun while under the influence, prohibited weapon, registration expired/improperly displayed and violation of open container law.
Michael C. Kesterson, 2257 Highway 107, Chuckey, for lights required on a motor vehicle;
Spencer J. Potter, 105 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, for domestic assault;
David E. Zapata, 749 Susong Memorial Road, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Jerry L. Davis, 2285 Jockey Road, Limestone, for violation of seat belt law.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Timothy K. Stroud, 116 Hampton Court, for DUI and violation of open container law;
Vincent M. Apel, 705 W. Church St., for public intoxication;
Rachel G. Nelson, 920 Bill Martin Road, Afton, for simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia and failure to appear;
Jacob A. Tipton, 975 Mohawk Creek Road, Midway, for registration expired/improperly displayed.