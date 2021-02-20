Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 1 included:
Matthew Scott Gulley, 472 Popular Springs Road, Kingston, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.
Cory W. Mason, 335 Locust St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for attempted criminal simulation.
Derrick A. Hale, 712 Boggs Ave., Knoxville, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor evading arrest and theft under $1,000.
Jeffery S. Johnson, 125 Rocky Point, Midway, fined $175 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, non-emergency 911 call, driving while license is suspended or revoked and criminal trespassing.
Nicholas A. Maulick, 17167 Don Chapel Road, Mt. Pelier, Virginia, fined $1,350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 32 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Larry Estepp, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Zachary Hogeboon, 1826 McCoy Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000 – shoplifting.
Michael W. Story, 236 Hugh Story Road, Limestone, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to appear.
Garrett H. Harrison, 205 E. Broyles St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for two counts of criminal trespassing.
Jonathan E. Collis, 322 Long Hollow Road, Rogersville, fined $2,450 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 40 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear, schedule V drug violation, schedule III drug violation, schedule II drug violation and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Cory William Mason, no address listed, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Jeffery Scott Johnson, 125 Rocky Point, Midway, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jeffery Wayne Darnell, 1405 Kelley Gap Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Ellen Diane Reagan, 960 Fishpond Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jonathan Eugene Collis, 322 Long Hollow Road, Rogersville, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Randy Darnell, 808 Carolina Drive, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for Danny D. McGhee, 205 S. Sunset, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Richard Szczepanski, 500 S. Marr St., Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, fugitive from justice;
David Walter Jones, 3022 Big Oak Road, Harrison, Arkansas, for fugitive from justice.