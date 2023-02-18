Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 10 included:
Micah S. Birmingham, 395 Little Warrensburg Road, Midway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Brandon J. Summey, 315 Deerwood Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete BIPPS classes, restraining order entered, for domestic assault.
Ellen D. Reagan, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for attempted criminal simulation; to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
James K. Beal, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for attempted criminal simulation.
Daryl M. Caldwell, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all time suspended, for criminal trespassing.
Scott Jones, 5831 Jones Bridge Road, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Aaron L. Aistrop, 5007 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to one day in jail, for public intoxication.
Brian Jason Hunt, 3500 E. Market St., Johnson City, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail and an additional six months in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 55 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for resisting arrest, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance and DUI.
Dustin S. Neal, 440 Jewell Sayler Lane, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 75 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete BIPPS classes, ordered to pay restitution of $130, for theft under $1,000 and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Vinokumer M. Patel, 106 Greenfield Court, fined $50 and court cost, for unlawful sale of vape devise to a minor.
Miranda S. Wykle, 550 Forest St., Midway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $1,050, for vandalism under $1,000.
Ellen Reagan, 960 Fishpond Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Gregory Allen Caudill, 220 Peppermill Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Scott Matthew Jones, 5831 Jones Bridge Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kimberly M. Morin, 7345 Erwin Highway, Chuckey, sentenced to six month at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Beatrice Marie Payne, 1028 Old State Route 34, Jonesborough, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Haley Douthat, 130 Hebert Drive, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
James Robert McInturff, 429 Upper Sand Valley Road, Jonesborough, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Dusty Sayler Neal, 440 Jewell Saylor Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jacqueline Renee Williams, 1965 Carters Valley Road, sentenced to six month in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Michael N. Parris, 215 White Sands Road, for lights required on motor vehicles;
Spencer A. Feezell, 1220 Fillers Mill Road, for driving while license is canceled/suspended/revoked;
Markum A. Neal, 100 Bradley Ave., for domestic assault;
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Cynthia Drew, 113 Woodlyn St., for simple assault;
John Szuts, 12928 Lakeview Ave., Clermont, Florida, for possession of a handgun while under the influence;
Kayla Hogston, 205 N. Hardin St., for domestic assault, disorderly conduct and resisting stop, arrest.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Ashley Hickman, 1108 W. Summer St., for theft under $1,000;
Shelia L. Ehman, 160 River Trace Lane, for attempted possession or casually exchange of methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
John Szuts, 12928 Lakeview Ave., Clermont, Florida, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.