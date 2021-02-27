Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 10 included:
David L. Carter, 1420 Jearoldstown Road, Chuckey, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Tammy Lynn Shelton, 1885 Old Mountain Road, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.
David Carl Phillips-Mager, 804 Bay Boulevard, Pensacola, Florida, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Jonathan S. Mitchum, 600 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, fined $200 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for aggravated assault and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Travis C. Bell, 1374 W. Allens Bridge Road, finned $950 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for two years, for two counts of DUI.
Jacob H. Martin, 1134 Kennedy Circle, Whitesburg, fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days in jail, 30 days day for day, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation and manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of methamphetamines.
Nicholas J. Thompson, 1616 W. Main St., fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one years, for driving while license is suspended or revoked and DUI.
Tammy J. Sauls, 76 Melody Circle, Afton, fined $1,500 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 60 days, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II drugs and simple possession of schedule III drugs.
Thomas J. Bollinger, 45 Kidwell Lane, Bulls Gap, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for domestic assault.
Tammy Lynn Norton (Shelton), 104 Poor Farm Road, sentenced to 70 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jonathan Scott Mitchum, 600 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Travis Bell, 220 Unaka St., sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Cody Reed, 2101 Milburton Road, Limestone, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Christopher Salisbury, 5705 Kingsport Highway, Afton, sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tammy Sauls, 76 Melody Circle, Afton, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Thomas J. Bollinger, 45 Kidwell Lane, Bulls Gap, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Christopher Kirkpatrick, 1036 Gray Station Road, Gray, probation terminated;
Joshua White, 990 Tabor Road, probation terminated;
Blake Dalton Shelton, 333 S. Mohawk Road, Mohawk, probation terminated;
Aubrey Bailey, 2825 Indian Creek Road, Dandridge, probation terminated;
Austin Yearwood, 705 Carter Lane, Bulls Gap, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Daniel Maurice Rollins, 3500 Rhom Road, Baltimore, Maryland, for failure to appear;
Clyde Edward Ayers, 291 Tweed Road, Limestone, for driving on suspended/revoked.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Tammy Lynn Shelton, 1885 Old Mountain Road, for driving on a revoked license;
David Carl Phillips-Mager, 805 Bay Boulevard, Pensacola, Florida, for possessing an inhalant and simple possession of schedule VI drugs;
Travis C. Bell, 1374 W. Allens Bridge Road, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Jacob H. Martin, 1134 Kennedy Circle, Whitesburg, for unlawful drug paraphernalia;
Williamm Danny Smith, 455 Obe Kirk Loop, Mohawk, for theft under $1,000;
David Jones, 3022 Big Oak Road, Harrison, Arizona, for simple assault.