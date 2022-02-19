Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 11 included:
Heather Michelle Dickens, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for joyriding; sentence to be served consecutive to other court sentencing.
Deborah Lynn Box, 7979 Asheville Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Debra A. Walton, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 10 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Steven L. Smithpeters, 138 Poplar Hill Drive, Johnson City, fined $25 and court cost, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days in jail, credited time served, for public intoxication.
Bronson A. Smith, 180 Cedar Creek Cave Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.
Katie Tarlton, 3524 Whitehouse Road, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Ricardo Sanchez, 9664 Asheville Highway, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail and an additional six months in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to nine days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Deborah Box, 7979 Asheville Highway, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Stephanie Renee Burke, 920 Apple St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Israel Branham, 104 Crockett Court, Gray, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Rusty Wallace Grinstead, 2511 Fairview Road, Morristown, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Katie Elizabeth Tarlton, 3524 Whitehouse Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Ricardo Sanchez, 9664 Asheville Highway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Matthew S. Carter, 1395 Sinking Springs Road, Midway, probation terminated;
Eric Dewayne Banks, 105 Robinson St. W., Mosheim, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Raymond A. Arrington, 9255 107 Cutoff, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Christian G. Stahl, 427 Sharp Acres, Jacksboro, fined $50 and court cost, for underage consumption;
Bradley Crouse, 503 Lynnwood Drive, Bristol, Virginia, for driving while suspended/revoked;
Sandra Kavanagh, 530 Ebeneezer Loop, Chuckey, for domestic assault;
Peter Morrell, 70 Brumley Drive N., for driving on a suspended license;
Christian G. Stahl, 427 Sharp Acres, Jacksboro, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute Tiffanie C. Bergquist, 354 Bearfield Road, Chuckey, for unlawful drug paraphernalia;
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Mohamed Ahmed Fawzi Bander, 2819 McDonald Court S.W., Decatur, Alabama, for simple possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of a handgun while under the unfluence.
Gage J. Parker, 102 Hummingbird Lane, for unlawful drug paraphernalia;
Tiffanie C. Bergquist, 354 Bearfield Road, Chuckey, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance (felony) and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.