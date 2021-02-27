Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 11 included:
Ward Lamont Rice, 10830 107 Cutoff, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Cody, 439 Old Newport Highway, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Ward Rice, 10630 107 Cutoff, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.