Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 12 included:
Samatha M. Miller, 150 Boles Lane, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Tiffany L. Collins, 114 Kitchen Branch Road, fined $3,200 and court cost, sentenced to five terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, at 65 percent release eligibility, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor possession methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violation, resisting stop, arrest, attempted altering/falsifying/forging titles or plates, driving while license is suspended or revoked, violation of financial responsibility law and two counts of schedule II drug violation.
Gene D. Wheeler, 205 Unaka St./1 Ocean Boulevard, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $652, for two counts of domestic assault.
Joshua Marcus Croteau, 346 South St., Biddeford, Maine, fined $1,725 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule II drugs, simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and criminal impersonation.
Jason M. Dunn, 2935 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, fined $1,950 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 50 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of driving on suspended/revoked, two counts of schedule II drug violation x2, and two counts of violation of financial responsibility law.
Tara Cutshall, 805 George Malone Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for assault.
Jonathan M. Brown, 105 Jay Brooks St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor evading arrest.
Gene Doug Wheeler, 1 E. Ocean Boulevard, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Dillion Ramsey, 460 Pleasant Way, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Kimberly Woods, 405 Gregg Mill Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Filicia Denise Wilson, no address listed, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Benjamin Seth Fitzgerald, 151 Noah St., Gray, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Pheonix Jordan Cope, 822 Caroline Drive, for driving while suspended;
Makalia Elizabeth Johnson, 29 Ash Meadow Drive;
Nancy Yvonne McBee, 111 Woodlyn St., for failure to appear;
Melinda Cody, 860 Mason Lodge Road, for dogs not allowed at large.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
James Kramer, 185 Twin Oaks Drive, for pawned or conveyed rental property;
Filica D. Wilson, 2082 Kingsport Highway, for fugitive from justice;
Tammy Woodson, 301 Pine St., for violation of restraining order;
Joseph Cecil Wedding II, 402 Mt. Bethel Road, for driving on a suspended license;
Gene D. Wheeler, 205 Unaka St./1 Ocean Boulevard, for interference with emergency calls (911);
Joshua Marcus Croteau, 346 South St., Biddeford, Maine, for fugitive from justice;
Tara Cutshall, 805 George Malone Road, for failure to appear;
Jonathan M. Brown, 105 Jay Brooks St., for driving while license is suspended or revoked and reckless endangerment (no weapon, no injury).
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
David Andrew Cigarroa, 1203 Marbreton Road, Unicoi, for schedule VI drug violation and possession of drug paraphernalia;
David Carl Phillips-Mager, 804 Bay Boulevard, Pensacola, Florida, for possession of methamphetamine.