Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 13 included:
Thomas E. Brown, 60 Davy Crockett Drive, civil plea of guilty, drivers licenses suspended, for violation of implied consent.
Daniel Sharp, 1350 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear at jail.
Tommy L. Story, 1660 Virginia Ave., Kingsport, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Cedillo Torres Everado, 511 Paul St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Hailee R. Jimnak, 2179 Reid Lane, Sevierville, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI and misdemeanor reckless endangerment/serious injury/use of deadly weapon.
Danielle Kadence Knipp, 645 Pigeon Creek Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for attempted forgery.
Marcus Allen Lane, 134 Kesterson St., sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tommy Lynn Story, no address listed, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Majorie Leanna Eastorly, 7790 McDonald Road, Mohawk, sentenced to 75 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Katherine Kilday Haun, 255 Par Lane, sentenced to 21 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Justin Lynn Caudill, 1470 Carters Valley Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Martisa Hill, 1520 Richmond Road, Columbia, probation terminated;
Richard Briscoe, 3265 Snapps Ferry Road, Afton, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for Dylan M. Nelson, 6785 Lonesome Pine Trail, for driving while license is suspended or revoked.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Thomas J. Welch, 104 Fairgrounds Circle, for domestic assault;
Hailee R. Jimnak, 2179 Reid lane, Sevierville, for violation of implied consent.