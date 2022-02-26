Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 14 included:
Caleb L. Hazlewood, 121 Highland Park, Afton, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $987 for failure to appear and joyriding.
Whitney L. Williams, no address listed, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Briana L. Clendenin, 2370 Old Baileyton Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation.
Heather M. Bowman, 1235 Union Road, fined $1,705 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine, schedule V drug violation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of financial responsibility law and loud muffler.
Joseph L. Fletcher, 106 Boone Drive, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Lester R. Lloyd, 113 S. Sunset Road, fined $800 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for driving while suspended/revoked and simple possession of schedule II controlled substance.
Joshua K. Foshie, 220 Hummingbird Lane, fined $105 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked, violation of financial responsibility law and registation expired/improperly displayed.
Lee A. Nickles, 293 S. Austin Springs Road, Johnson City, fined $600 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance and DUI.
Christopher T. Dunbar, 1315 Midway Road, Midway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Gail Marie Yokley, 65 Gilbreath Drive, Mosheim, sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Briana Leachelle Clendenin, 201 Raymond Road, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Lester Ray Lloyd, 113 Sunset St., sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Joshua Kalub Foshie, 95 Johnson Hollow Lane, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
James Keith Ragan, 2644 Blue Springs Parkway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Caleb Hazelwood, 121 Highland Park, Afton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Christopher Travis Dunbar, 1315 Midway Road, Midway, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Zachary Lynn Hartsell, 35 Jesleigh Court, Midway, for driving on a suspended license;
Tyler D. Anderson, 1715 Pisgah Road, Cordova, for failure to appear;
Larry Bowling, 141 E. Market St., Johnson City, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Christopher T. Dunbar, 1315 Midway Road, Midway, for vandalism;
Caleb T. Hazelwood, 121 Highland Park, Afton, for aggravated assault;
Lee A. Nickles, 293 S. Austin Springs Road, Johnson City, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Ayla Shimak, 1437 Catmar Road, Niceville, Florida, for public intoxication and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance;
Hunter J. Hensley, 1040 Perry Davis Road, for aggravated criminal trespassing and vandalism;
Tyler D. Anderson, 1715 Pisgah Road, Cordova, for simple possession of schedule I controlled substance and simple possession of scheduleVI controlled substance;
Brooks Graham Morelock, 1402 Woodmont Drive, for theft under $1,000 – shoplifting.