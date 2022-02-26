Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 16 included:
Jerry Wayne Outhouse, 704 Ravenwood Drive, Saginaw, Texas, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia and schedule VI drug paraphernalia.
Marty D. Ottinger, 44 Slate Creek Road, fined $50 and court cost, for violation of financial responsibility law.
Chayna Waddell, 5175 Dulaney Road, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and assault on an officer.
James S. Nye, 140 Cicero Ave., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on suspended/revoked and failure to appear.
Jacob O. Shelton, 1120 Arnold Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete BIPPS classes, for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Michael Sumner, 2360 Gilbreath Road, Mosheim, fined $1,000 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Cody Keith Stout, 101 Ealey Road, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete BIPPS classes for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Darrell J. Price, 23 Ocean Boulevard E., fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for resisting stop, arrest and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Justin Lynn Caudill, 105 West Armitage Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Dylan Charles Turner, 178 Flatwood Lane, Rogersville, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Chayna Danielle Waddell, 5175 Dulaney Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Katrina Cansler, 335 Welcome Grove Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jason Eugene Gosnell, 4390 Kelley Gap Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
James Spencer Nye, 140 Cicero Ave., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jacob Hunter Martin, 5550 E. Sugar Hollow Road, Russellville, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Jacob Shelton, 384 Cherry Hill Road, Limestone, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Michael Sumner, 2360 Gilbreath Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Cody Keith Stout, 101 Ealey Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Darrell Jermaine Price, 23 Ocean Boulevard E., sentenced to 5 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Rachael Solomon, 2638 Adair Drive, Knoxville, probation terminated;
Marcus T. Scalf, 410 Rolling Hills Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Roger Gail Turner, 2090 Mountain Valley Road, Mohawk, probation terminated.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Natasha Ree Griffey, 1080 Main St., Mosheim, for domestic assault;
Marty D. Ottinger, 44 Slate Creek Road, for driving while license is suspended or revoked;
Brent Nathaniel Patrick, 5280 107 Cutoff, for driving on a revoked license;
Ernest Woodley Triplett Jr., 11200 Vonore Road, Loundon, for aggravated domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Jerry Wayne Outhouse, 704 Ravenwood Drive, Saginaw, Texas, for failure to appear;
William C. Cody, 439 Old Newport Highway, for registration improplerly displayed and lights required on motor vehicles;
Donna J. Roark, 34 Lady Marion Trail, for criminal trespassing;
Steven Dewayne Hensley Jr., 11532 Riverview Road, Coeburn, Virginia, for driving while in possession of methamphetamine;
Cameron M. Greulich, 2326 Southern Drive, Morristown, for manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance; simple possession of schedule II controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
A judicial diversion was granted for Paul David Quatthebaum II, 10901 Bornedale Drive, Adelphi, Maryland, for schedule VI drug violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.