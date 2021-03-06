Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 17 included:
Donald Howard Hamby II, 4045 Afton Road, Afton, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation.
Danielle Katelyn Miller, 535 Chuckey Ruritan Road S., Chuckey, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $829.43, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Randall Kibort Jr., 342 Spring St., Bristol, Virginia, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI and driving on suspended/revoked.
Seth Pitts, 107 Chapel St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $22.61, restrained from the victim, for theft under $1,000.
Efrain Rensos-Chun, 36 Mulberry, Asheville, North Carolina, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one years, for DUI and criminal impersonation.
Brandy Michelle Dean, 839 Hilton Road, Gate City, Virginia, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dillion Edward Ramsey, 460 Pheasant Way, Parrottsville, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Bryce A. Hill, 603 N. Hill St., fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for aggravated criminal trespassing, joyriding and illegal possession/fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
Michael M. Moore, 192 Ocean Boulevard, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for interference with emergency calls (911) and domestic assault.
Bryce Hill, 603 N. Hill St., sentenced to 80 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation; consecutive to other sentencing.
Michael Moore, 307 S. Irish St., sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation; consecutive to other sentencing.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Tevis Eugene Young, 236 Hugh Story Road, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Nicholas Reaves, 1127 Forest St., probation terminated;
David Joseph Hammond, 7956 Snapps Ferry Road, probation terminated;
Christopher Edward Cutshall, 366 Carson Creek Road, Limestone, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 6 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Amy Willis, 435 S. McKee St., for worthless check – under $2,500;
Ellen Marie Ramey, 65 Rattlesnake Ridge Road, Chuckey, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Leland B. Robbins, 363 Lee St., Ripley, for driving on a revoked license;
Brandy Michelle Dean, 839 Hilton Road, Gate City, Virginia, for fugitive from justice;
Justin Leon Tollett, 33 Window Park, for evading arrest and unlawful drug paraphernalia.