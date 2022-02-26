Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 18 included:
Michael A. Munera, 2145 East Andrew Johnson Highway, fined $150 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Corey R. Sweat, no address listed, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to four day in jail, for criminal trespassing.
William Hoe, 503 W. Irish St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month suspended to four days in jail, with the balance on probation, for criminal impersonation.
Anthony A. Fiore, 76 Bainey Broyles St., fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to six month in jail, all time suspended, with the balance on probation, for driving while suspended/revoked.
James W. Brobeck, 1623 Wilhoit Road, fined $1,650 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 120 days in jail, 30 days to be served day for day, with the balance on probation, for simple possession of schedule I controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.
Ryan Armstrong, 8458 Erwin Highway, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 20 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for joyriding and failure to appear.
Tony A. Melton, 145 Cicero Ave., fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to 2 days in jail, for public intoxication.
Michael Munera, 108 S. Highland St., sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Justin Wayne Brobeck, 2215 Whirlwind Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tony Adkins Melton, 145 Cicero Ave., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Chad Edward Jackson, 400 Crestview Drive, probation terminated;
Elizabeth Turner, 278 Donald Broyles Road, Chuckey, probation terminated;
Amanda Lynn Vance, 1690 Culbertson Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation;
Brenda Ann Brown, 211 Takeoff Lane, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation;
Jerry Alan Franklin, 20 Stone Crest Park, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation;
Lesia Joe Crawford, 4240 Jeroldstown Road, Chucky, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation;
Matthew Cutshaw, 380 Mt. Hebron Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation;
James Richard Hyatt, 655 Graystone Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Steven M. Massengill, 55 Short Road, Limestone, ordered to pay restitution of $600, for domestic assault/abuse;
Sabrina Blankenship, 1108 W. Summer St., for assault;
Billy R. Mathes, 411 Pocahontas St., Mosheim, for failure to appear;
Shane Preston Crumbly, 145 Wise Carver Road, Mosheim, for failure to appear and failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute James A. Mannix, 156 Howard St., Maryville, for failure to appear and public intoxication.
A judicial diversion was granted for the following:
Mario George Paz, 169 Dinwiddle Drive, Chuckey, for theft under $1,000;
Sheena Rhea Oliva Agwibr, 1205 Daylily Drive, Knoxville, for schedule VI drug violation;
Rick Martin Mikeal, 422 Hawes Drive, Spartburg, South Carolina, misdemeanor prohibited weapons.