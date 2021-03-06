Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 19 included:
Jonathan M. Morin, 7345 Erwin Highway, Chuckey, fined $900 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for unlawful drug paraphernalia and possess or casually exchange of methamphetamine.
Michael Paul Bible, 365 Weems Chapel Road, fined $125 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 56 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for assault on an officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
Kurt Allen Hicks, 66 Harvey Lane, Roderfield, West Virginia, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for possession of a firearm when prohibited.
Michael L. Henry, 1409 Lincoln Ave., Morristown, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a revoked license and failure to appear.
Jonathan M. Morin, 7345 Erwin Highway, Chuckey, sentenced to 30 days, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation; to be served consecutive to other sentencing.
Michael P. Bible, 564 Weems Chapel Road, Mosheim, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Travis Kyle Wills, 1690 Culbertson Road, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Emily Kay Williams, 365 Johnson Hollow Lane, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Jason Troy McLain, 2220 Susong Memorial Road, for failure to appear;
Elizabeth D. Goodson, 241 Snapps Ferry Road, for domestic assault;
Sharon Rollins, 7120 Old Asheville Highway, for dogs running at large;
Paige L. Sopha, 425 Elmer Hayes Road, for dogs running at large;
Daniel K. Gardner, 508 Ridgeview Circle, Bluff City, for driving on suspended/revoked;
Keith W. Lambert, 2207 Hicks Road, Johnson City, for domestic assault;
Enriqueta Bacasegua, 324 E. Church St., for simple assault;
Steven L. Wilds, 3430 Bright Hope Road, for theft under $1,000.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Andrew Frank Davenport, 1588 Gap Mountain Road, for domestic assault;
Justin Lilz, 416 Bonita Way, for pawned or conveyed rental property;
Shawn L. Dabbs, 316 Oak Hill Parkway, for ignition interlock device;
Kurt Allen Hicks, 66 Harvey Lane, Roderfield, West Virginia, for schedule III drug violation;
Nathaniel B. Emert, 1157 Lake Ridge Drive, Dandridge, for evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on right side of roadway and failure to take due care.