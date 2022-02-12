Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 2 included:
Joshua B. Wade, 127 Connie Court N.E., Cleveland, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, bp, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
Marion M. Williford, 237 Sand Valley Road, Jonesborough, fined $350 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to seven days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for DUI.
David M. Wall, 4280 N. Mohawk Road, Mohawk, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Matthew Scott Gulley, 225 Union Road, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
David Sellers, 380 Caldwell Road, Rogersville, sentenced to 15 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Whitney J. Fugate, 935 Twin Barns Road, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for the following:
Matthew Scott Gulley, 225 Union Road, probation continued and extended 11 months;
Misty Black, 163 Old Mine Road, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Jody L. Paige, 123 Spring St., for failure to appear;
Seth A. Cordwell, 795 Links Mill Road, for domestic assault;
Shelby M. Mills Carter, 65 Broom Factory Road, for domestic assault;
George Fredrick Steele, 3029 Mayfield Drive, Johnson City, for driving on a revoked license;
Annette D. Allen, 1545 Delta Valley Road, for domestic assault;
Jessica Ann Smith, 2925 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, for failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Joshua B. Wade, 127 Connie Court N.E., Cleveland, for violation of implied consent law, registration expired/impropely displayed and speed (radar);
Nathan S. Helton, 2049 John Graham Road, for failure to appear.
A judicial diversion was granted for Ryan Jones, 180 Cicero Ave., for contributing to the dependency of a child.