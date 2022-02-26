Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 22 included:
Ronald O. Morgensen, 115 Chuckey Point, Chuckey, fined $155 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving while license is suspended or revoked, violation of financial responsibility law, registration expired/improperly displayed and failure to appear.
Jordy Lee Mendoza, 2551 S. Poplar St., Zolfo Springs, Florida, fined $400 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, required to attend DUI school and license suspended for one year, for driving while suspended/revoked and DUI.
Kimberly A. Lunsford, 10872 Asheville Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Brian L. Rogers, 145 Crockett Timbers Road, Limestone, fined $25 and court cost, sentenced to 30 days suspended to five days in jail, for public intoxication.
James Robert McInturff, 429 Upper Sand Valley Road, Jonesborough, sentenced to 60 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Kimberly Lunsford, 10872 Asheville Highway, sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Casey Thompson, 6483 Beacon Light Road, Whitesburg, sentenced to 20 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Tonya Michelle Isley, no address listed, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at probation terminated for violation of probation.
Bryce A. Hill, 603 N. Hill St., sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Brian Edward Hilton, 2260 Susong Memorial Road, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Skylar Blackburn, 36 Pandora Lane, Chuckey, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Christopher Ray Gillespie, 1600 Highway 70 Bypass, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Michael Click, 324 Hilldale Road, Midway, probation terminated.
The state declined to prosecute Jordy L. Mendoza, 3551 S. Poplar St., Zolfo Springs, Florida, for violation of implied consent law and open container law.