Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Feb. 22 included:
Cecil T. Bowman, 659 C.M. Jones Road, fined $305 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 2 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for schedule VI drug violation, due care and violation of financial responsibility law.
Dakota S. Reaves, 255 Par Lane, fined sentenced to six month suspended to 2 days in jail, for driving in suspended/revoked.
Jonathan R. Miller, 207 Alderman Drive, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 30 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for theft under $1,000.
William Charles Cody, 439 Old Newport Highway, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 120 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $33, for theft of property (shoplifting).
Jackie Lynn Dickens, 242 Bayless Road, Jonesborough, fined $775 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 45 days in jail, day for day, with the balance on probation, for public intoxication and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine.
Richard L. Wampler, 417 Buttermilk Road, Johnson City, fined $75 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to five days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on suspended/revoked and failure to appear.
Cameron Ty Bolyard, 352 Birdwell Circle, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 75 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for Megan E. McGhee, 305 Sunnyside Loop, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Reighna Paxton, 406 Elk St., for dogs running at large and failure to appear;
Cecil T. Bowman, 659 C.M. Jones Road, for registration expired/improperly displayed;
The state declined to prosecute Hollie J. Sutton, 917 Shinbone Road, Morristown, for theft under $10,000.